Ajith's Thunivu Vs Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu: South superstars' fans clash as their films release on same day!

Varisu and Thunivu Release Date, Reviews: Vijay starrer is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Ajith's Thunivu is an action heist film written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:28 AM IST|Source: ANI

Madurai: A huge ruckus erupted outside a movie theatre in Tamil Nadu`s Koyambedu as excited fans of Tollywood actors Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay came to blows at Chennai`s popular Rohini Theatre post-midnight on Wednesday. The fans of the two superstars of the South had gathered in large numbers to watch Ajith Kumar`s `Thunivu` and Vijay`s `Varisu` and both were released on the same day after eight years. Amid the ruckus, the fans tore off and shredded the movie posters of the two superstars. 

Vijay`s fans tore the movie posters of Ajith`s `Thunivu` while the fans of the latter ripped the `Varisu` posters. A video from outside the movie theatre went viral showing the two sets of fans damaging hoardings at several locations. The police said it even resorted to a mild baton charge to remove the feuding fans.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Bharath Kumar, an Ajith fan, succumbed to injuries after he jumped from a slow-moving lorry in a moment of excitement around the release of `Thunivu`, on Poonamallee highways near the Rohini theatre, the police informed.

"Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film`s 1 am show at the theatre," Koyembedu police said in a tweet. Thunivu is H Vinoth-directed heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. It is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Vijay-starter `Varisu`, a family drama, stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha.`Varisu` is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. 

 

Varisu releaseThunivu releasevarisu box office collectionsthunivu day 1 collectionsAjithThalapathy Vijay

