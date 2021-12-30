हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valimai

Ajith's 'Valimai' trailer is power-packed with thrilling action sequences - WATCH

Actor Ajith's film 'Valimai' trailer has taken over the internet and amassed lakhs of views in less than 15 minutes.

Ajith&#039;s &#039;Valimai&#039; trailer is power-packed with thrilling action sequences - WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: The official trailer of actor Ajith`s upcoming film 'Valimai', which was released on Thursday evening, set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube.

Scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen.

Watch the trailer here:

 

The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film, directed by Vinoth, gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping race sequences that the film has in store for audiences and shows Ajith explaining that strength is only meant to protect others and not for oneself.

The film, which is set to hit screens for Pongal next year, promises to be an action feast and a visual treat for audiences

