'Akhanda' trailer: Balakrishna movie is a mass entertainer but lacks nuance

Hyderabad: The theatrical trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' has now become the talk of the town as it was released on Sunday (November 14) evening. The movie has been an attention grabber, ever since it was announced. Boyapati Srinu's direction and Balayya's acting prowess have come in for praise from Nandamuri fans.

The 'Akhanda' trailer promises to be an out-and-out mass entertainer with Balakrishna's perkiness as a mass fighter. Showcasing the two variations of Balakrishna's role, the trailer launches all main characters from the movie 'Akhanda'.

A modern get-up Balakrishna who is completely in contrast with his other 'Aghora' role in the movie impresses his fans. But, it appears director Boyapati Srinu has used the routine 'senseless mass' formula in this movie.

Though Boypati and Balakrishna make a very good team, it seems like the audience is not ready for age-old, senseless aspects which remain boring. While the theatrical trailer of 'Akhanda' establishes a good impression of Balakrishna's role, it doesn't convince the audience enough.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is being praised for his dedication and makeover in 'Akhanda'. Balakrishna has a strong line-up, which includes a movie with Gopichand Mallineni and other ace filmmakers. Balakrishna's celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' is also running successfully.