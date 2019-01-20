Akhil Akkineni, Niddhi Aggerwal to star in Mr Majnu

New Delhi: The first romantic entertainer of the year is all set to hit the screens on January 25. Mr Majnu, starring Akhil Akkineni is a romantic drama that has Nidhhi Aggerwal as the leading lady.

Literally, Akhil, who plays the role of Vicky in the film, is Mr Majnu and his life revolves around dates, flings and girls. The film is directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently and it looks as rich as expected. Most of the film was shot in London and looks like the producer hasn’t compromised anywhere in making this film a good one. The trailer is all about a young man who is scared of being in relationships which would lead to marriage. For him, love is all about getting intimate and having fun. His longest relationship was just for a month. But the heroine is so badly in love with him that she asks him to try it with her for two months.

The pre-release function of the film has happened on Saturday on a grand scale and actor Jr NTR attended the event as he chief guest. Along with the lead actors, actors Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were also present at the event.

Before the pre-release event, a meet and greet for the media was held by Akhil and the actor looked pretty confident about his third film. Well, his first two films were debacles at the box office. Akhil has pinned up a lot of expectations and hopes on this film. The film has music by Thaman SS and is produced by BVSN Prasad.