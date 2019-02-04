हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar to make his Telugu debut with horror-thriller Amavas

Horror-suspense-thriller 'Amavas' is arriving in theatres on February 8, 2019.

Ali Asgar to make his Telugu debut with horror-thriller Amavas

New Delhi: Quite popular for his acting and comic timing, actor Ali Asgar, who has been in the television industry for 33 years now, is all set to make his Telugu debut with 'Amavas', which has been simultaneously shot in Hindi. The film features Sachin Joshi and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles and is directed by Bhushan Patel.

The actor was in town to promote his upcoming film 'Amavas', which will mark his Telugu debut. Ali expressed his happiness over being part of a Telugu film and said he felt the language is quite easy to learn.

In fact, his urge to learn new things has made works easy for Ali is what Sachin Joshi, his co-actor in the film says. Ali will be seen playing the caretaker of the castle in which the story of the film takes place.

Talking about how his debut in Telugu, the actor said that he and his mother keep watching Telugu films which are dubbed and telecast on television. He also said that he loves the way the actor in Tollywood is always ready to make experiments in filmmaking. Talking about the love his mom has for Telugu cinema has, he said, "My mom just doesn’t miss watching Mahesh Babu’s movies. She even asks me to watch all of his films. Every time she asks me to watch, I try to make time out of my busy schedules just to make sure that I don’t miss watching a good film."

Talking about his role in 'Amavasya', Ali said he plays a caretaker of a castle where the lead pair resides for a night of an Amavasya and that is when an event of sequences take place. He said that he was pretty excited when the director told him that the film will be made in Telugu too. 

Ali added that if in future, he gets good Telugu scripts, he won't let it go off his hands.

 

Tags:
Ali AsgarAli Asgar filmAmavasNargis FakhriSachin JoshiiAmavas Telugu
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu makes it to Urban dictionary, his description is winning hearts

Must Watch

CBI can reach SC after West Bengal police clash with CBI officials

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close