Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Here's what we know

Several names have been doing the rounds and it is most likely that Alia Bhatt will be roped in for the project. 

Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli&#039;s &#039;RRR&#039;? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: The talented B-Town actress has a packed calendar for at least two years with films like 'Gully Boy', 'Kalank' and 'Takht' keeping her busy. But if the latest rumour stands true then Alia can be seen in maverick 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli 's next.

Yes! Isn't it simply awesome? Well, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rajamouli is busy with his upcoming venture 'RRR' starring Ramcharan Teja and Jr NTR and currently on the lookout for a female lead.

Several names have been doing the rounds and it is most likely that Alia Bhatt will be roped in for the project. Quoting a source, the report states that Rajamouli's team has contacted mentor Karan Johar for approaching Alia.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet but if it does then we can expect another blockbuster ride from Rajamouli.

Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens on February 14, Valentine's Day. Her dialogues from the Zoya Akhtar directorial have already gone viral on social media.

The actress will also be seen in 'Kalank' which has an ensemble star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

 

