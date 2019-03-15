हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt plays Sita in #RRR: SS Rajamouli

Daisy Edgar is going to play a key role and she will be teaming up with Jr NTR.

Alia Bhatt plays Sita in #RRR: SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli reveals that it is Alia Bhatt and London based Daisy Edgar Jones, who are playing the leading ladies of #RRR, a Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer. During a press meet, which was held on Thursday, the team of #RRR revealed a lot about the film. Director Rajamouli, putting an end to all the rumours confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, with whom Alluri Rama Raju will fall in love.

Daisy Edgar is going to play a key role and she will be teaming up with Jr NTR. Daisy is a London based model and actor. She has been part of many web series too.

Many actresses from Bollywood have made their debuts in Tollywood and have acted in just one or two films. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte fall under that category. Well, there are few heroines who have debuted in Tollywood first and are now completely busy with amazing scripts in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood now and Rajamouli has convinced her that no other actress can fit in the role of Sita.

He said, “I am pretty sure that Alia will give her best for the film. Sita plays a crucial role in this film and she is a huge support to Rama Raju. I always wanted an actress who is mentally strong first and then physically. Alia is a very strong person in every way and she is the epitome of a hard working person. We are excited to have her on board.”

 

Tags:
Alia BhattSitaSS Rajamouli#RRRTelugu moviesAlluri Rama Raju
Next
Story

Alia is a very strong person in every way: SS Rajamouli

Must Watch

PT11M22S

Ground report from Mumbai on CST Bridge collapse