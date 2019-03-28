Alia Bhatt to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's #RRR

For a month long shoot, team RRR flew to Pune and the shoot is happening at a brisk pace. As per the update, Alia Bhatt, one of the leading ladies of the film is going to join the shoot in this ongoing schedule and she will be taking part in the schedule for a few days and then join later, in the next one. The team will also shoot at Ahmedabad in the same schedule.

Alia’s dates are packed with other films and that is the reason the makers of RRR want to wrap her part as easrly as possible. In this schedule, scenes related to the British Empire will be shot. The team is pretty excited that they will be working with Alia soon and they are making all the necessary arrangements so that the actor can take part in the shoot comfortably.



The SS Rajamouli directorial is all about Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju and their days before they took part in fight for freedom. While Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Alia will be playing Sita and pairs up with Charan.

Daisy Edgar Jones is the second leading lady and she is a British actor who has been part of many films and web series too. Keeravani composes music for this film which is being produced by DVV Danayya.

The film will hit the screens on July 20, 2020 and the have announced the date recently at a press meet.