All are Indian stars, no Tamil, Telugu or Hindi, says SS Rajamouli at RRR film event

Chennai: In line with his philosophy of delivering grand, pan-India cinema, Director SS Rajamouli said that all actors had to be seen as Indian actors rather than those of Tamil, Telugu or Hindi film industries. The director was speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming big-budget film RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt among others.

The film, which is a fictional tale based on real-life characters, set in the early 20th century, is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Elaborating on the mega project that he had been working on for the last four years, Rajamouli said that it was a tale of Indian emotion, revolution, culture that is endemic only to this country.

He added that the story was portrayed in a magnified and larger-than-life perspective by casting Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as the protagonists. Making a reference to his record-breaking, highest-grossing directorial venture Baahubali, Rajamouli said, “if you liked Baahubali, you’d like this (film)too”.

When asked about his wish to direct two big stars from the Tamil industry, the director responded thus -"All are Indian stars; No Tamil, Telegu, Hindi..."

On his shooting experience with Ram Charan, Jr NTR said that he wanted to do every shot one more time, just to share that time with the former. He added that Rajmouli broke the barriers of regional cinema and that ‘RRR’ would bring back the glory of two big stars being in a film. Hinting that this combine(Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr.NTR) wasn’t a rare instance, he cryptically said, “this is just the beginning”.

Thanking his core team for their efforts over the last three years, the director took the analogy of the five Pandavas from the Mahabharata epic, referring to his Production designer, Director of photography, Visual Effects Supervisor Editor and Costume designer.

He said that except for his wife and Costumer Designer Rama, all the other four members of the core team were from different parts of India and made it a pan-India film in the true sense.