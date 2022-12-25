topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
NAYANTHARA

All perverts, creeps: Chinmayi Sripada slams trolls for body shaming Nayanthara

Nayanthara's recent appearance for the preview of her latest movie 'Connect' was subjected to brutal trolling.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Nayanthara's recent appearance for the preview of her latest movie 'Connect' was subjected to brutal trolling.
  • A video clip of the event went viral on social media, drawing insensitive remarks on her looks and personal life.

Trending Photos

All perverts, creeps: Chinmayi Sripada slams trolls for body shaming Nayanthara

New Delhi: Reacting to trolls targeting popular actress Nayanthara's outfit and body shaming her, Telugu singer Chinamyi Sripaada called them out for their cheap comments, terming those trolling the actress as 'creeps' and 'perverts'.

Nayanthara's recent appearance for the preview of her latest movie 'Connect' was subjected to brutal trolling. A video clip of the event went viral on social media, drawing insensitive remarks on her looks and personal life.

"Comments in this post... All perverts, creeps. It is good that the comments were not moderated. So we know who the dangerous ones are. I am wondering whether all these men were breast fed or not? I wonder what will happen if all these men have daughters," Chinmayi said.

Swathi Jagadish, who runs a sex education page on social media, also slammed "the men commenting on Nayanthara, about her husband, their s** life etc".

"I feel bad for the women in your life. Especially your female friends, little cousins, etc. Mine is a s** end page. I recommend all of you, especially the cowards with fake IDs, to follow my work so you get some sense into your brains on how to see, treat women."

Live Tv

NayantharaNayanthara moviesNayanthara ConnectNayanthara babiesNayanthara kids

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022