All you need to know about Telugu actress Bhargavi killed in road accident

New Delhi: Television actress Bhargavi, who was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad on April 17, belongs to Nirmal district, Telangana. Bhargavi had moved to Hyderabad to bag some roles in industry as she was passionate about becoming an actor. After doing some small roles, the 20-year-old had bagged a role in Muthyala Muggu, a daily soap in Zee Telugu.

Bhargavi was playing the role of a friend of the lead antagonist. Although she couldn't garner enough fame, she managed to become a familiar face in the television industry in Hyderabad. The cast and crew of the serial have are in shock after learning about the accident and the fact that she is no more. As per the reports, parents of the actress reside in Nirmal and have reached the city after learning the news.

Anusha Reddy is the other actress who passed away in the same accident. She belongs to Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in Telangana. She was an aspiring actress and it is said that even she as a part of Muthyala Muggu.