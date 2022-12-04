topStoriesenglish
Allu Arjun addresses Russian fans in 'Pushpa' style

During one of the promotional tours, the actor was seen addressing the Russian fans in the Russian Russki Yazyk language in his signature Pushparaj (his titular character in the film) swag which certainly left them all impressed.

Dec 04, 2022
  • 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun is currently in Russia for the release of his 2021 pan-India hit which saw him playing a sandalwood smuggler.
New Delhi: 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun is currently in Russia for the release of his 2021 pan-India hit which saw him playing a sandalwood smuggler.

A post shared by Allu Nawin (@allu_nawin)

The actor collected a whole lot of claps and hooting from the crowd for his gesture. As the film dropped in Russian theatres, the whole team has been reaching places for the promotion of the film.

'Pushpa: The Rise' had its release in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The 5th Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

The film will be released in theatres across Russia on December 8. 'Pushpa: The Rise' which landed in theatres last year, emerged as a surprise hit as it minted huge amount of money despite the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and tore into the business of the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' and gave stiff competition to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in the Indian theatres.

