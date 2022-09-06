NewsEntertainmentRegional
Allu Arjun and his daughter Arha bid goodbye to Bappa at Ganesh Visarjan amid huge crowd - Watch

Allu Arjun Ganpati Visarjan: A viral video shows Allu Arjun enjoying Ganesh Visarjan with his team and daughter Arha. He broke a coconut before the Visarjan ceremony began and was seen as part of the procession, witnessing the immersion closely. 

New Delhi: Pushpa aka Allu Arjun and his family celebrated the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much gusto and fervour. He welcomed Bappa home in a grand manner, like every year. And after praying to the Lord Gajanana at his abode, the fam-jam bid him goodbye with a proper Visarjan ceremony performed recently.

A viral video shows Allu Arjun enjoying Ganesh Visarjan with his team and daughter Arha. He broke a coconut before the Visarjan ceremony began and was seen as part of the procession, witnessing the immersion closely. He was seen holding Arha in his hands and the father-daughter duo looked as adorable. 

Allu Arjun recently encouraged everyone to keep the forest clean while he was shooting for Pushpa. Moreover, the actor also plants trees at his place and gifts trees to people. 

After the success of Pushpa at the beginning of the year 2022, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become the biggest news of 2022 while the shooting schedule of his highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule has already started.

 

