Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828447https://zeenews.india.com/regional/allu-arjun-and-rashmika-mandannas-mesmerizing-moves-in-peelings-from-pushpa-2-take-fans-by-storm-2828447.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Mesmerizing Moves In 'Peelings' From Pushpa 2 Take Fans By Storm

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna captivate fans with their stunning performance in Peelings, a hit track from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Mesmerizing Moves In 'Peelings' From Pushpa 2 Take Fans By Storm (file photo)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres on December 5, with its latest song, Peelings, taking the internet by storm. Icon star Allu Arjun and pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, delivering electrifying chemistry that has fans buzzing.

In Peelings, Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a bold and fierce avatar, captivating audiences with her graceful yet powerful moves. Allu Arjun, known for his iconic dance style, matches her energy as the duo performs a never-seen-before hook step. Fans were particularly thrilled as this iconic step has been reserved exclusively for Rashmika’s Srivalli, adding a personal touch to their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the gripping saga of Pushpa Raj. The film features Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as the cunning cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad, with Peelings already becoming a massive chartbuster.

The sizzling chemistry and synchronized moves of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Peelings are cementing its place as a fan favorite, further fueling the box-office success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
NEWS ON ONE CLICK