New Delhi: The much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres on December 5, with its latest song, Peelings, taking the internet by storm. Icon star Allu Arjun and pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, delivering electrifying chemistry that has fans buzzing.

In Peelings, Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a bold and fierce avatar, captivating audiences with her graceful yet powerful moves. Allu Arjun, known for his iconic dance style, matches her energy as the duo performs a never-seen-before hook step. Fans were particularly thrilled as this iconic step has been reserved exclusively for Rashmika’s Srivalli, adding a personal touch to their on-screen chemistry.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the gripping saga of Pushpa Raj. The film features Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as the cunning cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film boasts music by Devi Sri Prasad, with Peelings already becoming a massive chartbuster.

The sizzling chemistry and synchronized moves of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Peelings are cementing its place as a fan favorite, further fueling the box-office success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.