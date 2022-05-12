हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rule' gets bigger - Check cast members and other details!

'Pushpa 2' will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s &#039;Pushpa: The Rule&#039; gets bigger - Check cast members and other details!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country.

With hype amplified around the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', it is set to be even bigger.

The second instalment of the two-part movie 'Pushpa' will begin filming soon, and here's an interesting update on the cast.

The production of 'Pushpa 2' will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling.

'Pushpa 2' will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar's directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Allu ArjunPushpaPushpa: The Riserashmika mandannaPushpa: The Rule
Next
Story

Sarkaru Vaari Paata early movie review: Mahesh Babu starrer fails to impress!

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?