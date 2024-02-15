Allu Arjun Attends Berlinale; Represents Indian Cinema In Global Market Through 'Pushpa: The Rise'

New Delhi: Allu Arjun, the icon star, is attending the Berlin Film Festival for the special screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ He will engage with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. Also, he will interact with the international press alongside the screening.

The popularity of Pushpa franchise is already on high with enormous success of ‘Pushpa The Rise’ in countries such as Russia, USA, Gulf, Australia & UK. This presence at Berlinale will for sure enhance the already existing popularity of Pushpa franchise on global level.

As the much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' gears up for release on August 15, 2024, the film has already captivated audiences nationwide. Allu Arjun’s global presence adds to this anticipation, creating a buzz not only among the audience but also within the trade circles. The excitement and anticipation for Pushpa 2 The Rule’s release are reaching new heights, making this global showcase a pivotal moment for the film's success.