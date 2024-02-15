trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721516
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Attends Berlinale; Represents Indian Cinema In Global Market Through 'Pushpa: The Rise'

He will engage with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. Also, he will interact with the international press alongside the screening. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun Attends Berlinale; Represents Indian Cinema In Global Market Through 'Pushpa: The Rise' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun, the icon star, is attending the Berlin Film Festival for the special screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ He will engage with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. Also, he will interact with the international press alongside the screening.

The popularity of Pushpa franchise is already on high with enormous success of ‘Pushpa The Rise’ in countries such as Russia, USA, Gulf, Australia & UK. This presence at Berlinale will for sure enhance the already existing popularity of Pushpa franchise on global level. 

As the much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' gears up for release on August 15, 2024, the film has already captivated audiences nationwide. Allu Arjun’s global presence adds to this anticipation, creating a buzz not only among the audience but also within the trade circles. The excitement and anticipation for Pushpa 2 The Rule’s release are reaching new heights, making this global showcase a pivotal moment for the film's success. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature