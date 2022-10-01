Allu Arjun gets mobbed by his fans during his visit to the Attari border-Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun, along with his family, recently visited Amritsar to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. While the Pan India star and his family went to the Golden Temple, their journey took them to their next destination, and that was the Attari border, where they had a good time with the BSF Jawans.

The superstar, who was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa, took some time off from his schedule to explore and visit the famous destinations one after the other. As they recently visited the famous Golden Temple to seek blessing, now they have reached the Attari border.

A few days back, they were seen clicking photos with the BSF Jawans during their visit, and now they were seen having a walk with the BSF Jawans where they explained to them about the border and its relevance. Allu Arjun's son Ayaan was also seen taking a special interest while asking the question to Jawans. The star and his family were seen donning casual attire during their visit. The Pan India star was also mobbed by a huge crowd of his fans during their visit.

Moreover, the humbleness of the Pan India star was witnessed when he was at the Golden Temple as he chose to stand in the queue along with the other devotees instead of receiving special treatment.

Here is the video of the actor from his visit:

On the work front, Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the update on his next. Moreover, the makers of Pushpa also ignited excitement among the fans for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule, as they had started working on the film with a Pooja ceremony that they organised in the presence of the team members.