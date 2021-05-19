हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Allu Arjun gets staff above 45 and their families vaccinated for COVID

The actor has overlooked all arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them.

Allu Arjun gets staff above 45 and their families vaccinated for COVID
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has now ensured that his staff members above the age of 45 and their families are vaccinated.

The actor has overlooked all arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them.

"Arjun has always looked after the well-being of his employees like his family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45, are vaccinated," said a source.

The actor tested positive for COVID-19 in April end and was under home quarantine.

