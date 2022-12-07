Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna leave Russian fans excited at Pushpa: The Rise’s premiere in St. Petersburg- Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of its grand premiere in Russia, the team of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been traveling across the country for its premiere. After the film was released in Moscow, it recently premiered in St. Petersburg. While the film received an amazing response from Russian fans, they were excited to have the team with them at the premiere.

As the star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar along with the team of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been visiting places for the promotion of the film across Russia, they recently witnessed immense love from the Russian fans when they visited the premiere of the film in St. Petersburg.

While taking to their social media, the makers shared a video capturing the moments of the team while they were having a great time in St. Petersburg. They further jotted down a caption writing, "Team #PushpaTheRise has been showered with love and applause at the St. Petersburg premieres Grand Russian Language Release on December 8th #ThaggedheLe #PushpaInRussia Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4seasonscreationsas."

Pushpa: The Rise had its release in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

Apart from this, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is gearing up for its grand Russian Language Release on December 8. While the craze of the film has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for its sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.