topStoriesenglish2593001
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Receives A Special, Unique Birthday Wish In USA - Watch

A production house named People Media Factory flew a “Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!” banner with the help of an airplane to express their love for the Pushpa superstar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A production house named People Media Factory flew a “Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!” banner with the help of an airplane to express their love for the Pushpa superstar.
  • Fans were surprised with this act by the production house and appreciated the gesture in the comment section.

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun Receives A Special, Unique Birthday Wish In USA - Watch

New Delhi: As Icon Star Allu Arjun turns a year older, his fan clubs, celebrities, moreover the entire nation poured in heartfelt wishes for the actor. However, a production company went out of its way to execute a special birthday plan for Allu Arjun yesterday. 

A production house named People Media Factory flew a “Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!” banner with the help of an airplane to express their love for the Pushpa superstar. Fans were surprised by this act by the production house and appreciated the gesture in the comment section. Taking to social media, the production house shared “A special initiative planned by our PeopleMediaFactory production team to show our love towards our very own Icon Star @alluarjun on his birthday @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla #IconStar #Pushpa2TheRule #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Allu Arjun’s first look poster from Pushpa: The Rule has made a ton of noise and has garnered responses from audiences and celebrities of all quarters. The film, directed by Sukumar, is in its production phase and the release date will be announced in the near future

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?