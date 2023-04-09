Allu Arjun Receives A Special, Unique Birthday Wish In USA - Watch

New Delhi: As Icon Star Allu Arjun turns a year older, his fan clubs, celebrities, moreover the entire nation poured in heartfelt wishes for the actor. However, a production company went out of its way to execute a special birthday plan for Allu Arjun yesterday.

A special initiative planned by our PeopleMediaFactory production team to show our love towards our very own Icon Star @alluarjun on his birthday @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla #IconStar #Pushpa2TheRule #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/oFOMslU71W — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) April 8, 2023

A production house named People Media Factory flew a “Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!” banner with the help of an airplane to express their love for the Pushpa superstar. Fans were surprised by this act by the production house and appreciated the gesture in the comment section. Taking to social media, the production house shared “A special initiative planned by our PeopleMediaFactory production team to show our love towards our very own Icon Star @alluarjun on his birthday @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla #IconStar #Pushpa2TheRule #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Allu Arjun’s first look poster from Pushpa: The Rule has made a ton of noise and has garnered responses from audiences and celebrities of all quarters. The film, directed by Sukumar, is in its production phase and the release date will be announced in the near future