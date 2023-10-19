trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677245
Allu Arjun Receives Grand Welcome From Fans In Home Town Post National Award Win

Allu Arjun's performance in the role of iconic Pushpa Raaj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe, and the film pushed him into a different league and made him win National Awards.

 

Allu Arjun Receives Grand Welcome From Fans In Home Town Post National Award Win Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is truly enjoying the best phase of his career. The superstar, who brought storms with his sensational blockbuster 'Pushpa 1: The Rise', became a household and celebrated name across the nation. Allu Arjun's performance in the role of iconic Pushpa Raaj received unanimous love from the fans and the masses across the globe, and the film pushed him into a different league and made him win National Awards.

Yesterday, Allu Arjun was bestowed with the National Award for Best Actor at the 69th National Awards held in Delhi, and the happiness among the fans seeing him receive the National Award was at its peak. Allu Arjun's big victory at the National Awards became a celebration for the masses across the nation. Following his return to Hyderabad after receiving the National Award, the Pan India Star's triumph was celebrated by the fans with full enthusiasm, and they all welcomed their favorite star with dhol and bursting crackers. The celebration was sort of like a festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Allu Arjun made history by winning the National Award, as in the long-year history of Telugu cinema, he is the only actor to have the National Award for the best actor in his name.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. 

