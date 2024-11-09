Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule Announces Nationwide Promotional Events

As excitement builds for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' the makers have announced a series of nationwide promotional events to engage fans across India. The campaign will include exclusive gatherings, interactive fan events, and grand celebrations across key cities, including Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared a video on social media detailing the events:

“MASSIVE EVENTS lined up for the BIGGEST INDIAN FILM. Get ready for #Pushpa2TheRule events across the country... PATNA, KOLKATA, CHENNAI, KOCHI, BENGALURU, MUMBAI, HYDERABAD. Let’s begin with the BIGGEST TRAILER LAUNCH EVENT at Patna. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

The promotional tour will begin with the highly anticipated trailer launch event in Patna, highlighting the film’s massive appeal beyond South Indian cinema. Fans are eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun’s return as Pushpa Raj, a role that has garnered him a nationwide following.

Following the Patna event, each city will offer fans a unique experience, diving into the world of 'Pushpa.'

'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.