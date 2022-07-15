New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun’s Pushpa broke many records and remained on top at the time of its release. Pushpa starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Allu Arjun in the titular role was bigger than imagined. Gen Z still grooves to Srivalli and Oo Antava Ooo Antava featuring the sizzling dance moves by Samantha Ruth Prabhu became the biggest party anthem of the year.

Pushpa makes yet another record by becoming the first ever album in India to hit 5 billion views. After serving people with rich content and spectacular song numbers, this is another deserving win for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Taking to social media, the makers of the film shared the poster and wrote “The Biggest Ever Feat In Indian Cinema

Icon Star @alluarjunonline 's #PushpaTheRise is the First Album to hit 5 BILLION VIEWS ”

From Sammi Sammi to Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, Pushpa gave many chartbuster tracks to the audience. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint Rs 300cr worldwide.