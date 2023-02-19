Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Tops the List of Most Awaited Films in 2023

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is gearing up for a magnum release in 2023 and the buzz around it is off the charts. As much as the audience rejoiced watching the charm, allure, and massy attitude of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, the excitement for the sequel is twice as high. Recently, a leading and trusted media portal dropped the list of ‘Most Awaited Hindi Films As on February’, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule topped the chart leaving behind several promising projects.

Leaving behind Tiger 3, Jawan, Salaar (Hindi), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which are some of the most vowing ventures for this year, this Allu Arjun starrer has studded a loyal audience in the past one year. Taking to social media, the media portal shared “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Feb 15, 2023 (only films releasing Apr 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered).”

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Feb 15, 2023 (only films releasing Apr 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/Jm4sBGRaAA — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 18, 2023

Over the period, the Pushpa franchise and its cast have grown a massive fan following. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa mask to his way of style, dance and everything about the film has become a huge highlight. With Pushpa 2 soon releasing this year, the audience cannot wait to see where the film story leads to. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film is directed by Sukumar.