Allu Arjun showers team 'Pushpa' with gold coins, cash as gifts

Chennai: Now that 'Pushpa' is racing to its date with the big screen, the lead star Allu Arjun is one happy man with the way the movie has shaped up. And he is expressing his emotions by showering gifts on the movie's team.

Impressed with the entire team's hard work for his upcoming film 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun has gifted gold coins, each weighing one tola (11.66 grams), to each of the around 40 core members in the team. Besides, he has gifted Rs 10 lakh to be shared by the entire production staff, sources in the movie team have confided.

The 'stylish star' actor's gesture has won the admiration and praise of the cast and crew of 'Pushpa' and his fans as well.

Allu Arjun was so touched with the dedication and efforts of each and every member of the team of Pushpa. Hence, he wanted to honour them with gold and cash gifts. And, he wasted no time in converting his thought into action, said members in his close circles.

Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the Pushpa franchise, is all set to hit the screens on December 17, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The multilingual film is being released by Sri Lakshmi Creations in Tamil Nadu.

The action-thriller is written and directed by Sukumar.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

Madhan Karky has penned the Tamil dialogues. The recently released trailer of the movie has gone viral on social media platforms.