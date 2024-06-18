Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758336
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Pushed For December Release

Pushpa 2 Release: Allu Arjun took to social media and shared the news of the film’s release getting officially pushed by six months

|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 11:22 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Pushed For December Release

Mumbai: The fans eagerly awaiting the release of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will now have to wait for six more months, as the pan-India film is now likely to hit the theatres on December 6. 

On Monday, Allu Arjun took to social media and shared the news of the film’s release getting officially pushed by six months, saying, "#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024."

Last week, the August 15 scheduled release of the film was indefinitely postponed because of some post-production work. 

The original editor of the film, Karthika Srinivas, has left the project with Navin Nooli, who is currently working on the final cuts of the film, taking over his role.

Sources said director Sukumar is considering revisiting some parts of the film because of the VFX and wants to reshoot them for better quality.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools