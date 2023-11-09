trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685956
PUSHPA

Allu Arjun-Starrer 'Pushpa' Fever Continues As Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Sings THIS Song

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Allu Arjun-Starrer 'Pushpa' Fever Continues As Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Sings THIS Song Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The buzz around Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' doesn't seem to settle down so easily. The never-ending fever has entered the world of politics as well. Recently, it was witnessed when Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was seen singing 'Srivalli' song along with Javed Ali. 

The makers rose the excitement by dropping the first poster of National Award winner Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2: The Rule which went on to set its rule all across the nation leaving the audience craving for more. But, while the next part has been looked up to by the masses, the madness of Pushpa: The Rise was Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis went on to attend an event in the city where he was seen singing the famous 'Srivalli' song from Pushpa: The Rise. It was that moment when singer Javed Ali who gave his voice for 'Srivalli' song in Hindi passed on the mic to the honourable Deputy Chief Minister and he sang a few lines of the song in his beautiful voice. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marathi Fire (@marathifire)

This indeed speaks volumes of the rage that has been created by Pushpa: The Rise. Well, this is just the beginning as the action and rage are all set to boost to the next level with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule which is eagerly awaited by the audience. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.

 

