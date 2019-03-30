Allu Arjun to team up with filmmaker Venu Sriram

Actor Allu Arjun, who is preparing to shoot for his upcoming films with directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar, has signed up for one more film.

As per the latest news, Allu Arjun has loved the story which was narrated to him by director Venu Sriram of Oh My Friend and MCA fame. After working on a script for more than a year now, Venu is all set to take the film on floors as soon as possible. It seems Bunny is also so impressed with the script that he has decided to wrap up Trivikram’s film as early as he can. Script for the Trivikram directorial is ready and the film is said to be have the title Nenu...Nanna.

Apparently, Dil Raju has helped Venu Sriram in getting touch with Allu Arjun. Dil Raju will be producing this film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It is also said that Allu Arjun is in talks AR Murugadoss and Vikram Kumar for his upcoming films. On the whole, Allu Arjun is ready to set the silver screens ablaze with some solid scripts in his hand.

Allu Arjun is sporting a new look for Trivikram’s film and we are waiting to know the kind of role he will be playing. It is also said that Tabu will be making a comeback to Tollywood with this film. Details about the leading lady and other cast are yet to be unveiled by the makers. Fans of Allu Arjun are waiting for the launch of this film.