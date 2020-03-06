हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun to wife on anniversary: Love grows every day

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Southern superstar Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for his wife Sneha on their ninth marriage anniversary. He said that the time is getting over fast but love grows every day.

"Nine years of marriage. Time is getting over fast. But love grows every day," he captioned the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

On his Instagram story, he shared a photograph of the anniversary celebrations, which also features their son Ayaan, 5, and daughter Arha, 3.

He wrote: "Thank you for giving me the cutest gifts in my life, cutie."

The actor was last seen on screen in "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan.

 

 

Tags:
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun wedding anniversarySneha
