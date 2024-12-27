New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to soar with its massive success at the box office. His performance has captured audiences worldwide, as the film has shattered records at an unprecedented pace.

The movie achieved a phenomenal ₹1000 crore within just 7 days of release, highlighting the immense fan following and anticipation.

Surprisingly it didn’t stop there—the makers have now shared that Pushpa 2: The Rule has now become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, a milestone that seemed almost impossible. In just 21 days, it has earned ₹1705 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Indian film to achieve such a monumental collection.

The post was captioned as, ''THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days.''

With this historic achievement, Pushpa 2 sets a new benchmark for future films. The film's dominance at the box office is a testament to its massive appeal, with fans and critics alike lauding its gripping storyline, action sequences, and the sheer energy of the steller cast brings to their role.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.