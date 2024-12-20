New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its unstoppable reign, roaring loud as it shatters box office records and redefines success with staggering numbers. Icon Star Allu Arjun and maestro Sukumar have crafted pure cinematic magic.

Pushpa 2 has scripted history by becoming the fastest 1500 crore worldwide grosser(all languages) in just 14 days and collecting a whopping ₹632.50 crores net in Hindi in a remarkably short period of 15 days !

The makers took to their official Instagram handle to share the exciting news with fans, ''Pushpa2TheRule is now the No. 1 film at the Hindi box office.''

The film has reached this milestone in an extraordinary way, captivating audiences worldwide and setting new benchmarks for cinematic success. Since its release, theatres across the country have been running housefull, marking a historic moment in Indian cinema. Allu Arjun has dedicated the film and its remarkable success to the unwavering love of his fans.

The film has received an overwhelming response, dominating the box office as fans continue to embrace it with enthusiasm. Rockstar DSP's chart-topping songs have further boosted its success.

With its raw, unapologetic narrative, Pushpa 2 has struck a chord with audiences, smashing records and setting new benchmarks that will inspire filmmakers for generations.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, joined by Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.