Mumbai: Building more anticipation among fans, Allu Arjun on Thursday announced the new release date for his upcoming thriller 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new intriguing poster along with a new release date. The poster captures Allu Arjun in his swag while holding a gun in one hand and smoking a pipe.

Have A Look At The Post:



Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th." As soon as the new release date was announced, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Explosion awaits." One of the users wrote, "Waiting Pushpa Raj."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release date by a day and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

Earlier, the production team also shared a note, explaining they have changed the release date due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work.

"Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality," the makers informed.

"The overwhelming response to our teasers and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2 The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas," their note read.