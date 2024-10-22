New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to it. National Award winner Allu Arjun is set to return with the unmatchable and unforgettable persona of Pushparaj. While excitement among fans for the film is constantly reaching fever pitch, the film has already started breaking records well before its release, achieving an overall pre-release collection of Rs 1085 Cr.

Ahead of the film's release, it has reportedly amassed a whopping sum of Rs 1085 Crore. This incredible feat marks a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has ever seen. Reportedly, theatrical rights alone have been sold for a staggering Rs 640 Crore. Meanwhile, the film has struck one of the biggest digital deals to date, with Netflix acquiring the rights for Rs 275 Crore.

Looking at the overall pre-release business of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has collected Rs 220 Cr. in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 200 Cr in the North, Rs 50 Cr in Tamil Nadu, Rs 30 Cr. in Karnataka, Rs 20 Cr. in Kerala, and Rs 140 Cr. in the overseas markets. Additionally, the music rights have been sold for Rs 65 Cr., and satellite rights have been sold for Rs 85 Cr. The film has earned Rs 425 Cr. from its non-theatrical rights.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.