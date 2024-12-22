New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a major blockbuster, breaking records and setting new standards. The film continues to impress with strong word-of-mouth, and its Hindi version earned ₹20.5 Cr. on its 3rd Saturday, bringing the total to ₹665.5 Cr.

At the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is truly unstoppable. The film’s phenomenal success keeps rewriting records, boasting rising numbers that outshine most recent releases. Its ₹20.5 Cr. haul on the 3rd Saturday is a testament to its massive appeal and enduring dominance in cinemas. Remarkably, These numbers are bigger than most of the films in their first saturday.

Week 1 - 433.50 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - 199 crores



Friday - 12.50 crores

Saturday - 20.50 crores



Total - 665.50 crores



The makers recently announced on their official Instagram that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has collected an impressive ₹645 Cr. nett in Hindi within just 16 days.

The post was captioned as, ''THE NUMBER ONE FILM AT THE HINDI BOX OFFICE continues its might

#Pushpa2TheRule collects 645 CRORES NETT in Hindi in 16 days - an ALL TIME RECORD with the highest collection ever for a Hindi Film.''

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.