PUSHPA 2: THE RULE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Scores Rs 20.5 Cr On 3rd Saturday, Total Hits A Whopping Rs 665.5 Cr

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has set a historic record, collecting an impressive ₹665.5 Cr. nett in Hindi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule Scores Rs 20.5 Cr On 3rd Saturday, Total Hits A Whopping Rs 665.5 Cr (Image: @mythriofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a major blockbuster, breaking records and setting new standards. The film continues to impress with strong word-of-mouth, and its Hindi version earned ₹20.5 Cr. on its 3rd Saturday, bringing the total to ₹665.5 Cr.

At the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is truly unstoppable. The film’s phenomenal success keeps rewriting records, boasting rising numbers that outshine most recent releases. Its ₹20.5 Cr. haul on the 3rd Saturday is a testament to its massive appeal and enduring dominance in cinemas. Remarkably, These numbers are bigger than most of the films in their first saturday. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

The makers recently announced on their official Instagram that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has collected an impressive ₹645 Cr. nett in Hindi within just 16 days.

The post was captioned as, ''THE NUMBER ONE FILM AT THE HINDI BOX OFFICE continues its might 

#Pushpa2TheRule collects 645 CRORES NETT in Hindi in 16 days - an ALL TIME RECORD with the highest collection ever for a Hindi Film.''

Have A Look At The Post: 

Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.

 

