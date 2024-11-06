Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered records even before its official release, becoming the fastest Indian film to sell over 15,000 tickets in the United States.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' is generating massive excitement among fans globally, with its premiere scheduled for December 4, 2024, followed by a grand worldwide release on December 5, 2024.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 has already created a buzz with its ticket sales in the US market.

The makers have shared a new poster along with the announcement

The staggering numbers reflect the huge fanbase the film has cultivated overseas, particularly among the Indian diaspora, who have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the high-octane action-packed story of Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2's soundtrack, composed by the sensational Devi Sri Prasad, along with its gripping narrative, has only added to the hype, promising fans an intense cinematic experience. With Allu Arjun reprising his role as the daring and fierce Pushpa, the film is set to deliver a thrilling blend of action, drama, and emotion, much like its predecessor.

produced by Mythri Movie Makers