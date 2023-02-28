Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Update: First Glimpse To Release On This Date - Check

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun is currently busy with his massive actioner Pushpa 2. After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, makers announced its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. The Pan India star became a sensation and his performance was hailed by one and sundry. The songs including Srivalli and Oo Antava became chartbusters and are still played on a loop. Naturally, with Pushpa 2 under production, all eyes are set on updates coming in from the sets.

According to a report in India Today, buzz is high that Allu Arjun fans will be treated with Pushpa 2 first glimpse on superstar's birthday falling on April 8. If that happens and the makers decide to release the official first look from Pushpa 2 then surely Allu Arjun fans will be delighted.

Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) was released on December 17, 2021, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. It ranked among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Pushpa 2 is being helmed by Sukumar, who directed the first part as well. The Telugu-language action drama film will release next year if reports are anything to go by. It also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada dubbed versions.

No official word on the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 has been made so far.