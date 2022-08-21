NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is back with part 2!

The havoc Pushpa created was huge and barely any filmmaker has touched the numbers Pushpa managed to bag at the box office. 

New Delhi: It's almost been a year since Allu Arjun’s and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' hit the theatres and we can not still get over how big the film turned out to be. Not only did the film end the box office for the year 2021 with a bang, but it also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022. 

The havoc 'Pushpa' created was huge and barely any filmmaker has touched the numbers the film managed to bag at the box office. The film Allu Arjun starrer had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over 300 crores worldwide. 

Taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa, Mythri announced the return of Pushpa Raj. They jotted down “ #PushpaRaj is back!
This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku”

Taking to social media, the lead actress of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandana shared the same news. 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika rang several bells with their chemistry in the film. Their job turned out to be the blockbuster Jodi of the year and fans are excited to watch their pairing on the big screen again. While we are still not over the buzz Pushpa part 1 created, having Pushpa Part 2 in the first pipeline is exciting for the fans.

