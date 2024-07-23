New Delhi: Pan India superstar Allu Arjun and his fam-jam are currently soaking up the beauty of Europe on a short holiday. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, took to her social media handle and teased some precious delightful glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, much to the excitement of their fans.

ALLU ARJUN'S FAMILY HOLIDAY PICS

The family of four is making the most of their time together, exploring and enjoying the picturesque European landscapes. In a recent social media story, Sneha posted a heartwarming family picture. The photograph, taken atop a stunning mountain, captures the Allu family amidst breathtaking natural beauty.

In addition to the family photo, Sneha shared several shots of the surrounding landscape, each one highlighting the serene and captivating beauty of their vacation spot. The images offer fans a peek into the Allu family's fun-filled and scenic getaway, showcasing their enjoyment of the tranquil and picturesque environment.

PUSHPA 2: THE RISE RELEASE DATE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule directed and written by Sukumar. It is the second installment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

The movie stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The highly anticipated movie is slated to hit the screens on December 6, 2024.