'American Born Confused Desi' team to start shooting for a folk song

Tollywood star Allu Sirish made to headlines recently by making it to the cover page of popular fashion magazine Provoke. He was lauded for the style and outfits he was looking dashing in the outfits he was donning for the photo shoot.

The actor is making sure that he keeps in touch with all his fans as much as possible because his film American Born Confused Desi is releasing soon. This film is the remake of a Malayalam film with the same title. Santosh is directing the film.

The teaser was unveiled recently and it has received good response from the audience.

The latest news is that the crew is busy shooting for a folk song which will have Allu Sirish and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead role. A beautiful set has been erected for this folk song at a popular film studio in Hyderabad and the song is expected to be a chartbuster after its release. For this folk song, a peppy tune is composed by Judah Sandhy and choreography is done by Shekhar Master.

This film is a comedy entertainer and Allu Sirish will be playing the role of an NRI. Reportedly, the lead pair is all set to set the stage on fire and their sizzling chemistry is going to be a highlight for sure. The film is jointly produced by Yash Rangineni under Big Ben Cinemas and Madhura Sridhar Reddy under Madhura Entertainments. The film is releasing on March 1.

After a gap of three long years, the actor has chosen this project to be back to the silver screen and fans of the family have pinned up high expectations on this film.