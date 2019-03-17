Amitabh Bachchan wraps up shoot for his Telugu project

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the shoot for his role for Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a Chiranjeevi starrer, which is a biopic on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The legendary actor is playing the role of Gosayi Venkanna, who was the guru of Narasimha Reddy.

The actor started shooting for the film a week ago and has wrapped the shoot two days ago. This was his second schedule for the film. He already shot for the film last year and that’s when he shared the photographs which revealed the get up and also the details of the role he is playing in the film.

On his last day on the sets of #SyeRaa, the cast and crew of the film clicked selfies with Amitabh Bachchan and shared the same on their respective social media accounts.

Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep is playing a key role in this film and here is what he captioned the image that he shared with the senior actor. He wrote, “10 years post shoot of Rann, I get to share screen with this huge icon a legend once again, who’s spent most of his serving cinema n entertaining us. Tnx #Syieraa,, Ram Charan n @DirSurender for having gifted me these moments. Thank u @SrBachchan sir for ur loving gestures.” (sic)

Surender Reddy, director of the film also clicked a selfie with Amitabh. He wrote, “ It’s a WRAP with #BigB…What an amazinf and INCREDIBLE journey it has been. Thank you sir for being part of #SyeRaa… working with you was such a great honor @SrBachchan #MuchRespect #DreamComeTrue.” (sic)