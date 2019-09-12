Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta's 'Qismat 2' to release on sep 18

Chandigarh: After wooing the audience with their Punjabi film "Qismat", actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are coming up with a sequel on September 18.

"Qismat 2" is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, who had also helmed the first instalment.

Announcing the film's release date, Sargun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote: " Jagdeep Sidhu, Ammy Virk yaar tohn wadh ke. 18th September 2020 nu gall karde aan."

Not only for the storyline, but the film also garnered a lot of praises for its songs, too -- especially, "Kaun hoye ga" and "Awaaz".

Before the film, Ammy and Sargun featured in a song that was also titled "Qismat", and which became a huge hit.