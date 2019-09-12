close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta's 'Qismat 2' to release on sep 18

After wooing the audience with their Punjabi film "Qismat", actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are coming up with a sequel on September 18.

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta&#039;s &#039;Qismat 2&#039; to release on sep 18

Chandigarh: After wooing the audience with their Punjabi film "Qismat", actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are coming up with a sequel on September 18.

"Qismat 2" is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, who had also helmed the first instalment.

Announcing the film's release date, Sargun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote: " Jagdeep Sidhu, Ammy Virk yaar tohn wadh ke. 18th September 2020 nu gall karde aan."

Not only for the storyline, but the film also garnered a lot of praises for its songs, too -- especially, "Kaun hoye ga" and "Awaaz".

Before the film, Ammy and Sargun featured in a song that was also titled "Qismat", and which became a huge hit.

Tags:
Ammy VirkSargun MehtaQismat 2
Next
Story

Vatsal Sheth to star in Gujarati film

Must Watch

PT44M31S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Kashmir India's integral part, welfare only in integration' says Ulema-e-hind