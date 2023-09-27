Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa To Share Screen In Kudi Haryane Val Di

New Delhi: The blockbuster pairing of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa is all set to be back together with the Punjabi film 'Kudi Harayane Val Di'. The makers made the announcement about the upcoming project and dropped a poster of the film on social media.

The film appears to be a romantic comedy that took place between the states of Punjab and Haryana. Sonam will reportedly play the girl from Haryana in the film, in a never-seen-before avatar today.

Ammy and Sonam Bajwa have previously worked to together in several blockbusters including 'Nikka Zaildar' 1 and 2 parts, besides 'Muklawa', 'Bajra Da Sitta', 'Saunkan Saunkne' and 'Puaada'. The upcoming film will surely will be a delight for audiences to see them back in a different world.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan who has previously directed the superhit punjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' and has written the scripts of the blockbuster films 'Chall Mera Putt 1-3', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Puaada', amongst many others.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is presented by Ramara films and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill. It is slate for release worldwide on June 14, 2024 being distributed by Whitehill Studios.