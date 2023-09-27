trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667789
NewsEntertainmentRegional
AMMY VIRK

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa To Share Screen In Kudi Haryane Val Di

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan who has previously directed the superhit punjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa To Share Screen In Kudi Haryane Val Di

New Delhi: The blockbuster pairing of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa is all set to be back together with the Punjabi film 'Kudi Harayane Val Di'. The makers made the announcement about the upcoming project and dropped a poster of the film on social media. 

The film appears to be a romantic comedy that took place between the states of Punjab and Haryana. Sonam will reportedly play the girl from Haryana in the film, in a never-seen-before avatar today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

Ammy and Sonam Bajwa have previously worked to together in several blockbusters including 'Nikka Zaildar' 1 and 2 parts, besides 'Muklawa', 'Bajra Da Sitta', 'Saunkan Saunkne' and 'Puaada'. The upcoming film will surely will be a delight for audiences to see them back in a different world.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan who has previously directed the superhit punjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' and has written the scripts of the blockbuster films 'Chall Mera Putt 1-3', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Puaada', amongst many others. 

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is presented by Ramara films and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill. It is slate for release worldwide on June 14, 2024 being distributed by Whitehill Studios.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train