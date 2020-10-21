An update on Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR that we all have been waiting for!

New Delhi: 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli’s next film 'RRR' is already creating waves across India. The film is headlined by Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And, it will not just be a treat to only the Telugu audience as the much-awaited film will release simultaneously in other languages.



Today, we have an update for all Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans who are waiting for 'RRR' with bated breath. The film's teaser is all set to release tomorrow. Yes, you read that right!

Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju, in 'RRR', will be introducing Junior NTR's character Bheem to the audience. He has lent his voice in the teaser. Meanwhile, one of the biggest highlights of the Hindi teaser is the fact that Ram Charan has dubbed himself in Hindi for the same.



The new teaser, which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, is the second one to be released. Earlier in March this year, the makers had released the first teaser, which was titled #BheemForRamaraju, in which Junior NTR had lent his voice for Ram Charan's introduction. The teaser was a spectacular success as fans saw a glimpse of Ram Charan on screen.



Here's a refresher

'RRR' will release in 2021. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. 'RRR' is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya.