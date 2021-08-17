हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anandha Kannan

Anandha Kannan, famous Tamil actor-VJ dies of cancer, fans mourn demise

Anandha Kannan was battling Cancer for quite some time. His untimely demise has been mourned by many Tamil actors and directors, recalling Kannan's beautiful cinematic journey. 

Anandha Kannan, famous Tamil actor-VJ dies of cancer, fans mourn demise
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actor, VJ and host breathed his last on August 16, 2021, leaving behind his grieving family, friends and fans. The shocking news of his sudden demise left all mourning. He was 48.

Director Venkat Prabhu extended condolences and shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter. He wrote: A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences

Anandha Kannan was battling Cancer for quite some time. His untimely demise has been mourned by many Tamil actors and directors, recalling Kannan's beautiful cinematic journey. 

He began his career as an actor and host on Singapore Vasantham TV. Later, he became one of the most popular VJs during the 90s and 2000. 

Kannan was also seen in the Tamil film Adhisaya Ulagam and played the lead role in Mullum Malarum with his co-host Prajin but it remained unreleased. He made a guest appearance in Venkat Prabu movie Saroja.

He hosted Savaal Singapore show - a Tamil version of we are Singaporeans.

He won the International Youth Icon award at World Universities Tamil Conference 2013 and Television Actors Guild Award (South India) for "Best Actor" respectively. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anandha KannanAnandha Kannan diesTamil actorAnandha Kannan deadTV host deadVJ dead
Next
Story

Meera Mitun casteist slur case: Actress lodged in prison for 14 days, her friend to appear in court

Must Watch

PT14M1S

Afghanistan Crisis: Shocking pictures from Afghanistan