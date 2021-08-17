Anandha Kannan, famous Tamil actor-VJ dies of cancer, fans mourn demise

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actor, VJ and host breathed his last on August 16, 2021, leaving behind his grieving family, friends and fans. The shocking news of his sudden demise left all mourning. He was 48.

Director Venkat Prabhu extended condolences and shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter. He wrote: A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences

Anandha Kannan was battling Cancer for quite some time. His untimely demise has been mourned by many Tamil actors and directors, recalling Kannan's beautiful cinematic journey.

He began his career as an actor and host on Singapore Vasantham TV. Later, he became one of the most popular VJs during the 90s and 2000.

Kannan was also seen in the Tamil film Adhisaya Ulagam and played the lead role in Mullum Malarum with his co-host Prajin but it remained unreleased. He made a guest appearance in Venkat Prabu movie Saroja.

He hosted Savaal Singapore show - a Tamil version of we are Singaporeans.

He won the International Youth Icon award at World Universities Tamil Conference 2013 and Television Actors Guild Award (South India) for "Best Actor" respectively.