Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pay heartfelt tribute to Tollywood superstar Krishna

Vijayawada: Mahesh Babu`s father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away due to a brain hemorrhage in the early hours of Tuesday. After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna, the Andhra James Bond who has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

Governor Harichandan said, "Krishna, who acted in over 350 films in a film career spanning over five decades, is a household name in both the Telugu States, and he was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The Governor has said that Sri Krishna immortalised the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the film produced and acted by him and has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members."

Actor Krishna who was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues later Monday evening Doctor said in health bulletin Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest.

Mahesh Babu`s father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was hospitalised on Monday after he suffered a heart attack. He underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation. As per the Doctors Health Bulletin on Monday evening G. Krishna’s health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator.

PR and Marketing executive Vamsi Shekhar took to Twitter and shared a statement from the hospital. As per the statement, the actor was on a ventilator. "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can`t say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," the doctors were quoted as saying. 2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.