Anupam Kher Announces His New Kannada Film 'Ghost'- Watch

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in a special role in a Kannada film titled `Ghost`. Taking to Instagram, Kher wrote, "Happy to ANNOUNCE that My 535th project is a Kannada film #GHOST with the great #ShivaRajkumar directed by #Srini and produced by #SandeshProductions. Jai Ho."

In the film, Kher will be seen sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram. M.G. Srinivas is helming the project. Kher also dropped a video in which he is seen walking towards the camera along with Shiva Rajkumar in dapper style. Besides `Ghost`, Kher will also be seen in `Tiger Nageswara Rao`, which is headlined by Ravi Teja. The film will hit the theatre on October 20.

`Tiger Nageswara Rao` is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of south India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. Kher also has Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri`s `The Vaccine War` in his kitty and Kangana Ranaut`s directorial `Emergency`.