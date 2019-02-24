हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Anupama Parameswaran roped in for Ratsasan Telugu remake

The Telugu remake was launched recently and will go on floors soon.

Anupama Parameswaran roped in for Ratsasan Telugu remake

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is playing the male lead in the Telugu remake of Ratsasan, a psycho-thriller which released on October 5, 2018. The film was slated for release much before the day it released and this delay was because of technical reasons. Directed by Ram Kumar of Mundasupatti fame, the movie has a lot of twists and turns which leave the audience in shock.

The Telugu remake was launched recently and will go on floors soon. Initially, it was said that Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the leading lady of this film. But now, it is confirmed that Anupama Parameswaran is playing the role which was reprised by Amala Paul. She will be seen as a school teacher in the film. Amala’s role was pretty decent in the film and Anupama was the right choice for the role as she is always seen in decent and girl next door kind of roles.

Bellamkonda will be seen as a cop who will be investigating the series of mysterious deaths of girls who are in their high school. In the original film, Amala’s role helped the cop a lot in finding clues to reach up to the mystery murderer. The remake will be directed by debutant Ramesh Varma. Ghibran is composing tunes for the film.

If everything goes as per the plans, the film will release later this year. The film will be presented by Havish Lakshman and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under Koneru Creations. The film might have the same title in Telugu and it means Rakshasan.

Tags:
Sreenivas BellamkondaRam KumarAnupama Parameswaran
Next
Story

Kalyan Ram confident about his upcoming film 118

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Jammu and Kashmir: Senior police officer killed in Kulgam encounter

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close