Anushka Shetty likely to play a warrior in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

As per the latest reports from the sources, we have been hearing that actress Anushka Shetty is part of Sye Raa, a biopic which is being made on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, one of the first ever freedom fighters from the Telugu state.

Sye Raa is taking interesting turns each day when it comes to speculations. The latest was about Anushka being part of the film, while the actress hasn't confirmed anything about this role on her social media accounts. Reports claim that the role she is playing is going to be a pretty challenging one.

Director Surender Reddy is said to be showing Anushka in the role of a warrior. She wields sword and fights alongside Uyyalawada as they face the British forces on the battleground.

Currently, Anushka went to the USA to shoot for "Silence" and we hear that she has already wrapped her part on #SyeRaa. In the first week of May, the actor shot for a couple of sequences in Annapurna 7 Acre Studios at Hyderabad.

There were also some reports earlier that Anushka will also feature in a special song alongside Chiranjeevi, but that doesn't seem true if we have to go by inside reports. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the makers of the film. The film is being produced by Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Production Company and presented by Surekha Konidela.

Set for a release on October 2nd, Sye Raa is aiming a record release in the whole of India and create many records.