Anushka Shetty starrer Silence to go on floors on May 24

Actors Anushka Shetty and Madhavan Ranganathan’s upcoming film titled Silence is all set to go on floors from May 24

The film which had to go on floors in March was kept on hold due to some visa related issues. But now, we learnt that all the issues have been sorted out and that the film will go on floors from May 24.

The film will be directed by Hemant Madhukar and has Hollywood star Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and others in key roles, apart from Anushka Shetty. It also has many technicians from Hollywood, and ‘Silence’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Sources in the know say that the film will be a late 2020 release.

This will be the first Telugu flick to be predominately shot in US. Anushka Shetty will be playing an NRI businesswoman in the film. Touted to be a silent thriller, the film also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and among others.

Apart from this film, Anushka will be next seen in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, the biopic of popular freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. She is also in talks to play the lead role in a big-budget devotional film on Lord Ayappa to be directed by Santosh Sivan.