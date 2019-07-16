close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan to make Malayalam debut in Mohanlal film

"Big Brother" might release in October. Siddique has in the past directed Arbaaz's brother Salman Khan in "Bodyguard".

Arbaaz Khan to make Malayalam debut in Mohanlal film

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan is now looking at Malayalam cinema for interesting roles. The actor is all set to make his Malayalam debut with "Big Brother", alongside the iconic Mohanlal. He will start shooting for the film at the end of July.

"I am very excited about my Malayalam debut with Mohanlal sir. The film is directed by Siddique sir. I feel it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I am so excited about it," he said.

"I am going to start shooting the film at the end of this month. I feel good things are happening with me so, I am enjoying this phase of my life," he said, interacting with the press on the sets of the upcoming film, "Sridevi Bungalow". 

Talking about his role in "Sridevi Bungalow", Arbaaz said: "I play myself in the film because the director and producer wanted an actor to play himself in the script. So, it's a guest appearance but an interesting," he revealed.

"Big Brother" might release in October. Siddique has in the past directed Arbaaz's brother Salman Khan in "Bodyguard".

 

Tags:
Arbaaz KhanMalayalamMohanlal FilmsMohanlalBig Brother
Next
Story

Suriya launches poster of wife Jyothika's 'Pon Magal Vandhal'

Must Watch

PT3M47S

5W1H: Millions affected due to floods in Bihar